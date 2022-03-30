Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. 915,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,721. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.