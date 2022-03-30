Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after acquiring an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, reaching $780.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $757.24 and its 200-day moving average is $851.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.