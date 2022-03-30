Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDI. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,257,000. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of LQDI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 68,506 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

