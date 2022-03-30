Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,544 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Neogen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 231,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Neogen by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Neogen by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,650. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

