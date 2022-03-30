Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

