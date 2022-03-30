Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 845,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $287,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $229.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.25 and its 200 day moving average is $298.72.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.