Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $249.58

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.58, but opened at $257.95. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $258.55, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

