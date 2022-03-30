Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

FB stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $229.20. 505,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,604,596. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

