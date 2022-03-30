Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

MTCR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 32,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,824. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

