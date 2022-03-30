Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $69.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Methanex traded as high as $56.74 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 57976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.01.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

