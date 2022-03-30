Metro (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.15 ($8.96) and last traded at €8.15 ($8.96). Approximately 1,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.35 ($9.18).

A number of analysts have weighed in on B4B3 shares. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.54) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.10) target price on Metro in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.06 ($11.05).

Get Metro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.