Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $315.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

