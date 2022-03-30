Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.45.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 13,063.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.