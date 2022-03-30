Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MNMD opened at 1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.14 and a 200-day moving average of 1.73. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.79 and a 52-week high of 5.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

