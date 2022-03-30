Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.25. Minerals Technologies reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

