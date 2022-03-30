Minim (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

MINM stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.28. Minim has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

