Minim (MINM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
MINM stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.28. Minim has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minim from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Minim Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.
