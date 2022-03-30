Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $429.18 or 0.00912886 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $439,453.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.09 or 0.07181164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.41 or 1.00119743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054546 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 16,935 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

