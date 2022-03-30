Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Tops $15.71 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.71 or 0.00033375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $34.63 million and $431,969.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.92 or 0.07123968 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,889.50 or 0.99596617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00045901 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

