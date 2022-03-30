Mithril Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $41.50 million and $41.66 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011729 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.38 or 0.00231385 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

