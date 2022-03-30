Mizuho Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $60.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 174.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $21.88 on Monday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.