Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -57.00% -19.52% -13.21% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mogo and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Mogo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $45.89 million 4.96 -$26.50 million ($0.47) -6.32 Sentage $3.60 million 4.03 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mogo beats Sentage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sentage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

