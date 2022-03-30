Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $138.83, but opened at $133.21. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $131.16, with a volume of 3,685 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $101,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

