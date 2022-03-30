Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.61

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MONY opened at GBX 199.05 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.19 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 281.75 ($3.69).
In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($130,082.16).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.
