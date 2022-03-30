MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 420,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,694 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.89 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $3,337,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,362 shares of company stock worth $75,246,152 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

