Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of MRCC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,332. The firm has a market cap of $230.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

