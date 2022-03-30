Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLUE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GLUE traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.68. 198,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.42. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

