Morgan Stanley Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $196.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average is $202.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

