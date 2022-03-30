Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

