Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of MOTS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,126. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

