Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of MOTS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,126. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.
About Motus GI (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.