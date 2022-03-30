Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $918.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $335,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $893,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Movado Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

