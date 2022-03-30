MovieBloc Market Capitalization Reaches $170.31 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $170.31 million and $61.01 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00107745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

