M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.62.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

