Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

