Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $268.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

