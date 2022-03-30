Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Nano-X Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nano-X Imaging and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 437.75%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Risk and Volatility

Nano-X Imaging has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A -$43.81 million ($1.29) -7.50 Hyperfine $1.50 million 47.17 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Nano-X Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging N/A -26.62% -25.44% Hyperfine N/A -60.78% -13.81%

Summary

Nano-X Imaging beats Hyperfine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano-X Imaging (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Neve Ilan, Israel.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

