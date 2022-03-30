NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.61. 7,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 30,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

