Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

NSSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.55 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

