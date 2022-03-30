Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 3.6%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.14. 1,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,676,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $36,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Natera by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Natera by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

