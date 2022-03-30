National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

NYSE VNT opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

