National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.61 Million in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $401.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.09. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $341.39 and a one year high of $453.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.