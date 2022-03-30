National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.03 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,219,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

