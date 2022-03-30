National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $128,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

