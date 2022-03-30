National Bank of Canada FI Takes $1.96 Million Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBU opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

