National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.88

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

