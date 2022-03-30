Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 80,710 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $433.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 498.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

