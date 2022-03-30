NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital raised NatWest Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 305 ($4.00).

LON NWG opened at GBX 222.40 ($2.91) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38). The stock has a market cap of £24.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

