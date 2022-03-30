NBT Bancorp Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.63. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

