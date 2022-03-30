nCino (NCNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. nCino has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

