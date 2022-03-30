Needham & Company LLC Raises Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $12.00

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.83.
SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.