Needham & Company LLC Raises Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target to $12.00

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

