Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,195,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.06. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

